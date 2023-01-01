Sticky Notes is a desktop notes application included in Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10. The app loads quickly and enables users to quickly take notes using post-it note–like windows on their desktop. Sticky Notes originated in Windows XP Tablet Edition in 2002 and was included with Windows Vista as a gadget for the Windows Sidebar. According to Microsoft, there were eight million monthly Sticky Notes users as of April 2016. It's built in Outlook.com and Microsoft Teams.

Website: onenote.com

