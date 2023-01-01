WebCatalogWebCatalog
Simplenote

Simplenote

app.simplenote.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Simplenote app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Simplenote is a note-taking application with Markdown support. In addition to cross-platform apps, it can be accessed via most web browsers.Simplenote has an externally accessible API, allowing other clients to be written: macOS Dashboard widget DashNote; nvPY, a cross-platform SimpleNote client; amongst others. In addition, the macOS program Notational Velocity, and the Windows utility ResophNotes, can also sync with Simplenote.

Website: simplenote.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Simplenote. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

NotesHub

NotesHub

noteshub.app

SiYuan

SiYuan

ld246.com

Bangle.io

Bangle.io

app.bangle.io

Evernote

Evernote

evernote.com

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft OneNote

onenote.com

Telegram

Telegram

web.telegram.org

Airgram

Airgram

app.airgram.io

Notion

Notion

notion.so

Plane Finder

Plane Finder

planefinder.net

Dashlane

Dashlane

app.dashlane.com

Ralc

Ralc

ralc.shamus.dev

Box

Box

app.box.com