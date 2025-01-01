ManageBetter

ManageBetter

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App
Learn more
ManageBetter is a performance management software that helps managers assess and enhance employee performance through AI-driven reviews and feedback.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ManageBetter on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
ManageBetter is a performance management software aimed at supporting busy managers in their leadership roles. It offers a comprehensive solution for assessing, tracking, and enhancing employee performance. This platform includes an AI-powered system that facilitates performance reviews, feedback generation, and project achievement tracking. It's designed to streamline management tasks, enabling leaders to focus more on fostering team success. Through features such as an extensive feedback library and an intelligent performance review generator, managing teams and providing valuable input becomes seamless. The software assists managers in creating a positive work culture by offering real-data driven performance insights. These insights can aid in resolving performance-related discussions, promoting continuous learning and addressing employee performance issues effectively. Additionally, ManageBetter leverages data insights to highlight areas for improvement, optimize talent management strategies, and cultivate a growth-centric work environment. This facilitates informed decision-making processes that can propel the team and organization towards success. A distinctive feature of ManageBetter is its one-click performance review creation tool, eliminating the need for writing while delivering detailed feedback. It also provides easy feedback collection and accelerates evaluation through its extensive library of phrases.

Website: managebetter.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ManageBetter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Reviews (0 ratings)

This app hasn't received enough ratings or reviews to display an overview.

You Might Also Like

15Five

15Five

15five.com

BetterUp

BetterUp

betterup.com

Appraisal Smart

Appraisal Smart

appraisal-smart.com

Small Improvements

Small Improvements

small-improvements.com

Betterworks

Betterworks

betterworks.com

ProManage

ProManage

promanage.biz

Engagedly

Engagedly

engagedly.com

MyManager

MyManager

mymanager.com

Impraise

Impraise

impraise.com

AssessTEAM

AssessTEAM

assessteam.com

BizMerlin

BizMerlin

bizmerlin.net

ManageMore

ManageMore

managemore.com

Manage It

Manage It

manageitapp.com

OpenBlend

OpenBlend

openblend.com

Performly

Performly

performly.com

Buddy Performance

Buddy Performance

buddyperformance.com

Klaar

Klaar

klaarhq.com

BetterFeedback

BetterFeedback

betterfeedback.ai

marketbetter

marketbetter

marketbetter.ai

Betterteem

Betterteem

betterteem.com

Appraisd

Appraisd

appraisd.com

Wiseback

Wiseback

wiseback.com

Teamble AI

Teamble AI

teamble.com

HelloTeam

HelloTeam

helloteam.com

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.