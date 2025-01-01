Top Hatchways Alternatives

hackerrank.com

HackerRank is a platform for evaluating and hiring software developers through coding assessments and skill tests in various programming languages.

hirevue.com

HireVue is a hiring platform offering video interviews, assessments, and AI tools to streamline the recruitment process for enterprises.

codesignal.com

CodeSignal is a platform for assessing developers' coding skills through online challenges and tests, supporting over 70 programming languages.

hackerearth.com

HackerEarth is a coding assessment platform that enables tech recruiters to evaluate candidates through coding tests and practical challenges across multiple languages and skills.

coderpad.io

CoderPad is a platform for conducting live coding interviews and assessments, allowing candidates to write and run code in real-time across multiple programming languages.

imocha.io

iMocha is a platform for assessing technical skills, facilitating talent acquisition and development through tests, interviews, and skill gap analysis.

codility.com

Codility is an online platform for evaluating programming skills through coding tests, live interviews, and tools to reduce bias in hiring.

testgorilla.com

TestGorilla is a platform for conducting skill assessments to evaluate job candidates' abilities in various areas using a wide range of tests.

karat.com

Karat is an app that enhances technical hiring processes through quality interviews, candidate features, and data-driven insights.

glider.ai

Glider AI is a skill intelligence platform that provides tools for virtual assessments and candidate evaluations to improve hiring processes across various industries.

canditech.io

Canditech is an online pre-employment assessment platform that evaluates candidates' technical and soft skills through customizable job simulations and various assessment types.

filtered.ai

Filtered is an app that automates hiring technical talent by using customized job simulations to evaluate candidates' skills before interviews.

skillspace.ai

Skillspace.ai automates skill assessments for hiring engineers and data scientists, offering coding challenges, project evaluations, and proctoring for remote assessments.

vidcruiter.com

VidCruiter is a video interviewing platform offering pre-recorded and live interviews, customizable workflows, and support for global recruitment.

codeinterview.io

CodeInterview is an online platform for conducting collaborative coding interviews, allowing recruiters to assess candidates' technical skills in real time.

testdome.com

TestDome provides skill assessments for various industries, allowing employers to create custom tests and evaluate candidates with anti-cheat measures.

jobma.com

Jobma is an AI video interviewing platform that offers tools for video interviews, coding assessments, and candidate evaluation, ensuring a streamlined hiring process.

sphere-engine.com

Sphere Engine is a platform for coding assessments and online development, allowing users to execute code, test algorithms, and manage programming tasks across multiple languages.

toggl.com

Toggl Hire is a skills assessment tool that helps employers evaluate candidates through practical tests to find the best fit for specific job roles.

triplebyte.com

Triplebyte assesses technical skills through standardized tests, helping companies find qualified candidates efficiently while providing feedback to applicants.

codescreen.com

CodeScreen is a platform for evaluating programming skills through realistic, asynchronous coding assessments that provide insights into candidates' abilities.

devskills.co

DevSkills is a coding test platform for assessing developer skills through real-world tests, custom tests, and automated tools for evaluation.

interviewvector.com

InterviewVector streamlines hiring with Interview-as-a-Service, QuickScreen assessments, and Pulse Smart Interviews for effective candidate evaluation.

testlify.com

Testlify is a talent assessment platform that helps organizations evaluate candidates efficiently using customizable tests and integrated tools.

wimbushassessments.biz

The Hire Talent app is a recruitment tool that streamlines the hiring process, enabling candidate management and collaboration for efficient talent acquisition.

codesubmit.io

CodeSubmit is a platform for evaluating coding skills through practical challenges and assessments, supporting multiple programming languages and customizable projects.

coens.io

Coensio is a skills-based assessment platform that helps companies evaluate candidates' job-related skills to streamline hiring decisions.

geektastic.com

Geektastic provides technical assessments with take-home code challenges and expert reviews, reducing hiring time and enhancing candidate experience.

lugo-test.com

LuGo-Test provides coding and technical skills assessments to improve recruitment, featuring online challenges, live tests, and anti-cheating measures.

alooba.com

Alooba is a data skills assessment platform that helps companies evaluate candidates' skills objectively and efficiently, streamlining the hiring process.

