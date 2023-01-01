Glassdoor is a website where current and former employees anonymously review companies. Glassdoor also allows users to anonymously submit and view salaries as well as search and apply for jobs on its platform. In 2018, the company was acquired by the Japanese firm, Recruit Holdings, for US$1.2 billion. The company is headquartered in Mill Valley, California, with additional offices in cities around the world, including Chicago, London and São Paulo.

Website: glassdoor.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glassdoor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.