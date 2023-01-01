WebCatalogWebCatalog
Glassdoor

Glassdoor

glassdoor.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the Glassdoor app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Glassdoor is a website where current and former employees anonymously review companies. Glassdoor also allows users to anonymously submit and view salaries as well as search and apply for jobs on its platform. In 2018, the company was acquired by the Japanese firm, Recruit Holdings, for US$1.2 billion. The company is headquartered in Mill Valley, California, with additional offices in cities around the world, including Chicago, London and São Paulo.

Website: glassdoor.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glassdoor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Intercom

Intercom

app.intercom.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Eventbrite

Eventbrite

eventbrite.com

inDinero

inDinero

app.indinero.com

TradeStation Web Trading

TradeStation Web Trading

webtrading.tradestation.com

Groupon

Groupon

groupon.com

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

fresnobee.com

Zappos

Zappos

zappos.com

Apptio

Apptio

frontdoor.apptio.com

The Standard

The Standard

standard.com

Indeed

Indeed

indeed.com

CleverTap

CleverTap

dashboard.clevertap.com