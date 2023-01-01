Wellfound (formerly AngelList Talent) AngelList is a U.S. website for startups, angel investors, and job-seekers looking to work at startups. Created in 2010, the platform has a mission to democratize the investment process and to help startups with their challenges in fundraising and talent. It started as an online introduction board for tech startups that needed seed funding. Since 2015, the site allows startups to raise money from angel investors free of charge.

Website: angel.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wellfound. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.