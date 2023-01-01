WebCatalog

IN-PERSON EVENT & MOBILE FUNDRAISING SOLUTIONS. - A suite of in-person event and online fundraising services, proven to raise up to 50% more for your nonprofit. Givergy is on a mission to help organizations raise more funds and change charitable giving worldwide. As a certified B Corporation with an award-winning fundraising platform, Givergy offers a range of cutting-edge fundraising solutions and expert advice. With operations in North America, UK & Europe, Australia, and Hong Kong, Givergy has supported over 3,000 nonprofits and charities to help them raise over USD $1.1 billion worldwide, helping some of the biggest names in the fundraising industry. The Givergy fundraising platform covers every aspect of fundraising regardless of an organization's size.

