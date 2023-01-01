WebCatalog
MonkeyPod

MonkeyPod

monkeypod.io

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for MonkeyPod on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

MonkeyPod helps nonprofits get down to business. Accounting, donor management, CRM, email marketing, online fundraising, and more — all in one simple, integrated platform. Consider it your nonprofit-in-a-box.

Website: monkeypod.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MonkeyPod. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Neon One

Neon One

app.neonsso.com

Virtuous

Virtuous

app.virtuoussoftware.com

weclapp

weclapp

weclapp.com

BenchmarkONE

BenchmarkONE

app.hatchbuck.com

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

Classy

Classy

classy.org

Myaccountant

Myaccountant

myaccountant.co

Upbase

Upbase

app.upbase.io

Axonaut

Axonaut

axonaut.com

Tatango

Tatango

app.tatango.com

AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc

app.agencybloc.com

ZapERP

ZapERP

account.zaperp.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy