Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bloomerang on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Donor management software that nonprofits actually love to use. Bloomerang helps nonprofits deliver a better giving experience so they can raise more funds and create lasting change.

Website: bloomerang.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bloomerang. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.