Ggiv

Ggiv

All-In-One Fundraising Platform for Nonprofits. Raise more money and reach new supporters with the help of a fundraising platform built for fundraisers. Qgiv exists to help nonprofit organizations raise more money with a comprehensive suite of fundraising tools featuring customizable donation forms, event registration, peer-to-peer fundraising, text giving with outbound messaging, and auction events. We believe that outstanding causes deserve outstanding software designed with your unique needs in mind. Unlimited users with unlimited access to tools and support, no long-term contracts (and no sneaky fees!), and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. We’re committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. From our headquarters in Lakeland, Florida, we currently serve more than 5,000 organizations in the United States and Canada. We pride ourselves on working closely with nonprofits, and we exist to help them succeed, celebrate their victories, and offer personal, one-on-one customer service.

