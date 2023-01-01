RallyUp is a free, interactive fundraising platform that allows organizations of any size to create professional-level fundraising experiences with ease. The flexible, customizable solutions are designed to help nonprofits engage existing donors, recruit new donors and raise more money. With RallyUp, organizations can create single or multi-activity fundraising experiences that include: · Events (fully virtual, fully in-person, or hybrid) · Raffles · Auctions · A-thons · Sweepstakes · Sales · Crowdfunding Whether an experience includes one activity type or more, live streaming and peer-to-peer functionality can be added to any experience for free. With no subscription fees or locked features and without having to ever provide credit card information, you can expect to take home more of what you raise when you use RallyUp.

Website: rallyup.com

