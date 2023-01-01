Swell Fundraising

Swell provides a cloud-based event and online fundraising platform with peer-to-peer features. With Swell, events can instantly be launched virtually with our integrated livestream module. Designed by nonprofit pros, it has an elegant ticketing process for purchased but also comp/free/table guest tickets. Online peer-to-peer campaigns and donation pages are easily launched and paired with our text to donate feature. Using Swell increases event revenue, saves time, provides a virtual backup plan and enables nonprofits to acquire new donors effectively. We are committed to nonprofits and our customer service reflects that commitment.

