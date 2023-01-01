Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Handbid on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Handbid’s fundraising platform powers online auctions, mobile bidding, peer-to-peer fundraisers, crowdfunding, and text to donate. Handbid includes integrated ticketing, registration, live streaming, mobile bidding, donations, automatic payments, and checkout. Event managers can easily set up and manage an event from an easy-to-use backend manager. Whether you are looking to run an in-person, hybrid, or virtual fundraising event, Handbid has you covered!

Website: handbid.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Handbid. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.