WebCatalog

Handbid

Handbid

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Use Web App

Website: handbid.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Handbid on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Handbid’s fundraising platform powers online auctions, mobile bidding, peer-to-peer fundraisers, crowdfunding, and text to donate. Handbid includes integrated ticketing, registration, live streaming, mobile bidding, donations, automatic payments, and checkout. Event managers can easily set up and manage an event from an easy-to-use backend manager. Whether you are looking to run an in-person, hybrid, or virtual fundraising event, Handbid has you covered!

Website: handbid.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Handbid. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

OneCause

OneCause

bidpal.net

Give Lively

Give Lively

givelively.org

RallyUp

RallyUp

rallyup.com

Greater Giving

Greater Giving

greatergiving.com

Socio

Socio

socio.events

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Trybooking

Trybooking

trybooking.com

Attendify

Attendify

attendify.com

Givergy

Givergy

givergy.com

Boomset Event

Boomset Event

boomset.com

See Tickets

See Tickets

seetickets.com

Every.org

Every.org

every.org

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy