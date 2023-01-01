Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Event.Gives on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The Fundraising Event Software Your Attendees Will Love. Sell tickets, manage attendees and donor engagement, capture donations, and more with Event.Gives. Built by a team fanatical about your event’s success.

Website: event.gives

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Event.Gives. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.