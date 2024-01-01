Enhance your experience with the desktop app for PR TIMES on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

PR Times is a Japanese public relations company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Its main business is distributing press releases, supported by corporate public relations and public hearing activities. In August 2018, the company moved to the TSE First Section from the TSE Mothers startup market.

Website: prtimes.jp

