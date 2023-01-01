SpringCM is a secure cloud platform that manages sales contracts and all types of documents across desktop, mobile and partner applications like Salesforce. SpringCM manages the entire contract life-cycle with advanced workflows that automate manual tasks and complex processes. Built on its own cloud infrastructure platform, SpringCM is a content delivery network for performance, availability, and security.Its corporate headquarters is located in Chicago, Illinois. In 2016, SpringCM opened two new offices in San Francisco and London, and in 2018 SpringCM open an office in Bucharest. It has received the most 5-star reviews of any Salesforce AppExchange partner for Contract Management.On July 31, 2018, DocuSign announced plans to acquire SpringCM for $220 million. On September 4, 2018, DocuSign acquired SpringCM Solution.

Website: login.springcm.com

