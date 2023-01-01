Apptio is a Bellevue, Washington-based company founded in 2007 that develops technology business management software as a service (SaaS) applications. Apptio enterprise apps are designed to assess and communicate the cost of IT services for planning, budgeting and forecasting purposes. Apptio's services offer tools for CIOs to manage technology departments' storage, applications, energy usage, cybersecurity, and reporting obligations.In 2009, the company was the first investment for Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The company has approximately 550 customers of various sizes.On November 11, 2018, it was announced that Apptio would be acquired by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $1.9 billion.

