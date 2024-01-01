WebCatalog

Website: doubletick.io

Doubletick is Free and unlimited email tracking for Gmail and Google Workspace (G Suite) with real-time desktop notifications and WhatsApp like double tick marks (✓✓) in your sent box. A single blue tick ✓ indicates that an email has been sent, but yet to be opened by the recipient. Double blue ticks ✓✓ mean that your email has been opened by the recipient and grey ticks indicates that email is not tracked.

Business
Email Tracking Software
Other Marketing Software

