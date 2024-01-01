Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure setup, you can get insights from your data catalog immediately when you and your team work together on our SQL notes.

Website: getdatascale.com

