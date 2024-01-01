CodeSquire.ai
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: codesquire.ai
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CodeSquire.ai on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes functions using well-known libraries *Turns your comments into code
Categories:
Website: codesquire.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CodeSquire.ai. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.