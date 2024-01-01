CodeSquire.ai

Website: codesquire.ai

AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes functions using well-known libraries *Turns your comments into code
Categories:
Software Development
AI Code Generation Software

