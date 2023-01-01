Bard
Website: bard.google.com
You can use Bard to help move your ideas forward. With a little help from Bard, you can do things like: - Brainstorm ideas, develop a plan, or find different ways to get things done - Get a quick, easy to understand summary of more complex topics - Create first drafts of outlines, emails, blog posts, poems, and much more
