WebCatalog

PopSQL

PopSQL

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: popsql.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for PopSQL on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand their data model, write version controlled SQL, collaborate with live presence, visualize data in charts and dashboards, schedule reports, share results, and organize foundational queries for search and discovery. Even if your team is already leveraging a large BI tool, like Tableau or Looker, or a hodge podge of SQL editors, PopSQL enables seamless collaboration between your SQL power users, junior analysts, and even your less technical stakeholders who are hungry for data insights. * Cross-platform compatibility with macOS, Windows, and Linux * Works with Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery, Clickhouse, Databricks, Athena, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, Presto, Cassandra, and more

Categories:

Business
Analytics Platforms
Data Visualization Tools

Website: popsql.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to PopSQL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Visme

Visme

visme.co

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

You Might Also Like

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

w3resource

w3resource

w3resource.com

SqlDBM

SqlDBM

sqldbm.com

Inforiver

Inforiver

inforiver.com

Vertabelo

Vertabelo

vertabelo.com

Enki

Enki

enki.com

Draxlr

Draxlr

draxlr.com

SimpleBackups

SimpleBackups

simplebackups.com

Dataslayer

Dataslayer

dataslayer.ai

EasyManage

EasyManage

easymanage.com

EverSQL

EverSQL

eversql.com

ChannelMix

ChannelMix

channelmix.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.