WebCatalog
EverSQL

EverSQL

eversql.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for EverSQL on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

EverSQL is an online SQL query optimizer for developers and database administrators. EverSQL will automatically optimize MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL queries and suggest the optimal indexes to boost your query and database performance. 30,000 programmers already optimize SQL queries using EverSQL Query Optimizer.

Website: eversql.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to EverSQL. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Blaze SQL

Blaze SQL

blazesql.com

SqlDBM

SqlDBM

sqldbm.com

Plato

Plato

app.plato.io

w3resource

w3resource

w3resource.com

InsightBase

InsightBase

app.insightbase.ai

PlanetScale

PlanetScale

auth.planetscale.com

Cluvio

Cluvio

app.cluvio.com

Al Query

Al Query

app.aiquery.co

Bink

Bink

usebink.com

EasyManage

EasyManage

easymanage.com

SQLtroughAI

SQLtroughAI

sqltroughai.com

Vertabelo

Vertabelo

my.vertabelo.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy