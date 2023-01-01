Built for digital devices from the ground up, Craft brings back the joy to writing. Craft is a tool for creating beautiful documents and notes and sharing your thoughts. Everything you create in Craft can be shared with one tap. Craft supports inline markdown, backlinks, code snippets, images, videos, attaching PDF files, and rich link previews.

Website: docs.craft.do

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Craft. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.