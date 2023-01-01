Dataform
app.dataform.co
Transform your raw data into reliable, documented, up-to-date datasets. Dataform is where your data team works together to build a single source of truth for your company’s data. Collaborate on SQL pipelines in BigQuery without writing code or managing infrastructure.
Website: dataform.co
