Top CyberSmart Alternatives

Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.
HornetSecurity
hornetsecurity.com
HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.
(ISC)2
isc2.org
The (ISC)² app helps cybersecurity professionals manage certifications, access study materials, and connect with peers for career development.
HackNotice
hacknotice.com
HackNotice helps monitor and manage digital security by providing alerts on data breaches and cyber threats, assisting users in protecting sensitive information.
Synack
synack.com
Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.
Pentera
pentera.io
Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.
Pentest Tools
pentest-tools.com
Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
Cymulate
cymulate.com
Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.
Scrut Automation
scrut.io
Scrut Automation is a compliance management platform that monitors security controls, streamlines regulatory adherence, and automates compliance tasks for various standards.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Jericho Security
jerichosecurity.com
Jericho Security uses AI to simulate attacks and train employees against AI threats, improving awareness and response in cybersecurity.
Immersive Labs
immersivelabs.com
Immersive Labs helps organizations assess and build cyber resilience through realistic simulations and customized training labs for all workforce levels.
Awaretrain
awaretrain.com
Awaretrain is a platform for training employees on security awareness through interactive content and simulations, aimed at reducing data breach risks.
CultureAI
culture.ai
CultureAI monitors employee security behaviors, identifies risks, and provides targeted coaching through real-time data and seamless integration with existing tools.
BeamSec
beamsec.com
BeamSec enhances cybersecurity awareness by simulating phishing attacks, providing feedback, and offering training on email security to protect organizations against threats.
Malcare
malcare.com
MalCare is a security app for WordPress that offers automatic malware scans, instant removal, a real-time firewall, and website management features to protect against various online threats.
CybSafe
cybsafe.com
CybSafe is a human risk management platform that provides training and tools to improve cybersecurity awareness and reduce risks associated with human behavior.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Secure Code Warrior
securecodewarrior.com
Secure Code Warrior helps developers improve secure coding skills through gamified training, assessments, and resources for various programming languages and frameworks.
Phishr
phishr.com
Phishr simulates phishing attacks and provides tailored cybersecurity education to help organizations strengthen security awareness among employees.
Intigriti
intigriti.com
Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.
HostedScan
hostedscan.com
HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.
Workiva
workiva.com
Workiva is a cloud-based platform for streamlining financial and ESG reporting, compliance, and collaboration across business functions.
Patchstack
patchstack.com
Patchstack protects websites from plugin vulnerabilities through automated patching and real-time threat detection.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Harness
harness.io
Harness is a continuous delivery platform that automates software deployment, verification, and rollback, improving efficiency and security for DevOps teams.
Detectify
detectify.com
Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.
BitNinja
admin.bitninja.io
BitNinja provides comprehensive server security, protecting web applications from malware, DDoS, and various attacks through a unified platform and automated threat detection.
