Top CyberSmart Alternatives

Wiz

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

HackerOne

HackerOne

hackerone.com

HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.

HornetSecurity

HornetSecurity

hornetsecurity.com

HornetSecurity offers a comprehensive security solution for Microsoft 365, including email protection, compliance, backup, and recovery features.

(ISC)2

(ISC)2

isc2.org

The (ISC)² app helps cybersecurity professionals manage certifications, access study materials, and connect with peers for career development.

HackNotice

HackNotice

hacknotice.com

HackNotice helps monitor and manage digital security by providing alerts on data breaches and cyber threats, assisting users in protecting sensitive information.

Synack

Synack

synack.com

Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.

Pentera

Pentera

pentera.io

Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.

Pentest Tools

Pentest Tools

pentest-tools.com

Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.

Snyk

Snyk

snyk.io

Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.

Cymulate

Cymulate

cymulate.com

Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.

Scrut Automation

Scrut Automation

scrut.io

Scrut Automation is a compliance management platform that monitors security controls, streamlines regulatory adherence, and automates compliance tasks for various standards.

Defendify

Defendify

defendify.com

Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.

Jericho Security

Jericho Security

jerichosecurity.com

Jericho Security uses AI to simulate attacks and train employees against AI threats, improving awareness and response in cybersecurity.

Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs

immersivelabs.com

Immersive Labs helps organizations assess and build cyber resilience through realistic simulations and customized training labs for all workforce levels.

Awaretrain

Awaretrain

awaretrain.com

Awaretrain is a platform for training employees on security awareness through interactive content and simulations, aimed at reducing data breach risks.

CultureAI

CultureAI

culture.ai

CultureAI monitors employee security behaviors, identifies risks, and provides targeted coaching through real-time data and seamless integration with existing tools.

BeamSec

BeamSec

beamsec.com

BeamSec enhances cybersecurity awareness by simulating phishing attacks, providing feedback, and offering training on email security to protect organizations against threats.

Malcare

Malcare

malcare.com

MalCare is a security app for WordPress that offers automatic malware scans, instant removal, a real-time firewall, and website management features to protect against various online threats.

CybSafe

CybSafe

cybsafe.com

CybSafe is a human risk management platform that provides training and tools to improve cybersecurity awareness and reduce risks associated with human behavior.

Qualys

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

Secure Code Warrior

Secure Code Warrior

securecodewarrior.com

Secure Code Warrior helps developers improve secure coding skills through gamified training, assessments, and resources for various programming languages and frameworks.

Phishr

Phishr

phishr.com

Phishr simulates phishing attacks and provides tailored cybersecurity education to help organizations strengthen security awareness among employees.

Intigriti

Intigriti

intigriti.com

Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.

HostedScan

HostedScan

hostedscan.com

HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.

Workiva

Workiva

workiva.com

Workiva is a cloud-based platform for streamlining financial and ESG reporting, compliance, and collaboration across business functions.

Patchstack

Patchstack

patchstack.com

Patchstack protects websites from plugin vulnerabilities through automated patching and real-time threat detection.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

Harness

Harness

harness.io

Harness is a continuous delivery platform that automates software deployment, verification, and rollback, improving efficiency and security for DevOps teams.

Detectify

Detectify

detectify.com

Detectify is an attack surface monitoring tool that scans web applications for vulnerabilities, offers remediation guidance, and integrates with collaboration tools.

BitNinja

BitNinja

admin.bitninja.io

BitNinja provides comprehensive server security, protecting web applications from malware, DDoS, and various attacks through a unified platform and automated threat detection.

