Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Conduit on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Get GPT-like Answers for your business Get insights and answers inside Google Sheets, where you work. Ask plain questions. No technical skills required. Join over 200,000 professionals that use Conduit.

Website: getconduit.app

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Conduit. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.