Brella

Brella

Website: brella.io

Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, which covers trending topics, buyer intents, content consumption, networking and engagement empowers event organizers to deliver measurable exposure and transparent return on investment (ROI) to exhibitors, sponsors, and partners – consistently and easily. As part of our mission to bring attendees together for memorable, relevant, and engaging meetings, Brella has facilitated connections between millions of participants at in-person, virtual and hybrid events.

Entertainment
Event Networking and Matchmaking

