Social27 powers events that accelerate Sales & build Community. Run virtual, hybrid, in-person events and webcasts that are fun, secure and scale globally. Social27 Virtual Event Platform provides the best virtual and hybrid opportunities for attendee networking, sponsor and exhibitor showcasing, and seamless speaker session experiences. Sponsors and Exhibitors: Empower sponsors and exhibitors to create their very own Exhibitor Booth Microsite to build excitement and generate leads. Speakers: Make it easy for speakers to deliver show-stopping presentations and connect with attendees – it’s as easy as joining a Zoom or Teams meeting. Attendees: Leverage the power of our Recommendation Engine so attendees can connect with the people, sponsors, and sessions they care about most. Visit Social27.com to learn more, or to schedule a demo with us!

Website: social27.com

