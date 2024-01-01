WebCatalog

Events Wallet

EventsWallet is an innovative SaaS event platform for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. The platform allows organizers to run ROI-effective trade shows and conferences by keeping the audience engaged with easy-to-use event management and communication web and app tools. Create unlimited live streams, sessions, expo halls, exhibitors' virtual booths, and sponsors' profiles. Keep the attendees captured with web and app push notifications, video and text discussions, chats, online and live meetings. Provide sponsors and exhibitors with powerful promotional and communication tools helping them attract more customers. Track users' activity at the event and obtain detailed reports in real-time.

Categories:

Entertainment
Virtual Event Platforms

