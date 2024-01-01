Bettercast provides an effective and joyful way to manage your creative projects. This intuitive event management and streaming platform makes setting up and running events easy for Event Managers, Venues, AV Staff and most importantly, your attendees. It has a built in Virtual Event Ticketing System, the ability to stream (with or without tickets), be used for hybrid events, plus the ability to set-up full online Conferences with features such as Sponsors, Speaker Bios, Headshots, Social Links, Slido integration and more!

Website: bettercast.com.au

