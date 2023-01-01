Discover the only enterprise-grade event management platform that is easy to use. See how we can help you with your next virtual, hybrid, or in-person event. Accelevents, the one-stop solution for managing virtual, hybrid, and in-person events, uniquely combines enterprise-grade capabilities with ease of use to streamline your event planning process. Trusted by 12,500 organizations worldwide, our platform brings your event strategy to life with 24/7 customer support, advanced data security, and a wide range of features. With Accelevents, event planners can: - Create an event website in minutes. - Effortlessly build an event agenda that automatically integrates speakers and sessions. - Tailor the registration and ticketing process to their unique event needs. - Offer a diverse range of payment methods, including credit cards and invoicing. - Deploy assisted and self-check-in options. - Design and print professional badges with ease. - Help exhibitors capture and qualify leads. - Support the busy schedule of attendees and event staff with easy event apps. - Broadcast live content using either our in-house broadcast studio or a preferred A/V provider. - Manage exhibitors and sponsors at scale. - Amplify attendee engagement with AI-driven networking, gamification and more. - Gain detailed insights on event performance via comprehensive analytics.

Website: accelevents.com

