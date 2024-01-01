Deal Room Events Participant

WebCatalog

We make the complex simple. Deal Room is your simple all-in-one event management platform for in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Simply organise. Simply customise. Simply network. -Best networking experience with comprehensive functionalities -Built-in features and integrations​-Virtual, hybrid and in-person event solutions and success management Simply organise events with Deal Room's comprehensive functionalities. -1-on-1 Meetings, Attendee Engagement with Pre-booking, Effective Networking -Unlimited Number of Parallel Sessions, Roundtables, Breakout Rooms -Lead Capture with Comprehensive Analytics Tool -Integration with Ticketing, Streaming and Studio Platforms -Real Customer Support with Dedicated Event Success Team -Virtual Expo Area for Sponsors & Exhibitors We provide event organizers a networking tool to increase attendee productivity and enhance the event experience. On Deal Room platform, event participants have access to each others'​ profile to make contacts and meet. Exhibitors can invite participants to their booths and manage meetings. This function also helps them to manage their workforce to fit scheduled meetings. Visit https://www.dealroomevents.com/ for more info. https://www.linkedin.com/company/dealroomevents

Categories:

Business
Virtual Event Platforms

