Grip Events
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: grip.events
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Grip Events on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Categories:
Website: grip.events
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Grip Events. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.