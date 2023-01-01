Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Lyyti on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Lyyti is the leading Event Success Platform that helps you create live, online and hybrid events. The kind that foster meaningful encounters, build strong relationships and lead to better business. Lyyti’s automated functions for registration, communication, reporting and feedback make sure that every event is a success for participants and organisers alike.

Website: lyyti.com

