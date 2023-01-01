Enhance your experience with the desktop app for EventAct on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Eventact is an event management SaaS. Eventact enables event planners to create and manage virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Eventact includes everything you need to manage your events. Modules include Registration, Accommodation, Virtual event hosting, Event Website Builder. Virtual exhibitor booths, Lead collection app, event check-in, and badge printing app. Abstract management, e-posters, and virtual e-posters.

Website: eventact.com

