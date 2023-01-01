EventAct
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: eventact.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for EventAct on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Eventact is an event management SaaS. Eventact enables event planners to create and manage virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Eventact includes everything you need to manage your events. Modules include Registration, Accommodation, Virtual event hosting, Event Website Builder. Virtual exhibitor booths, Lead collection app, event check-in, and badge printing app. Abstract management, e-posters, and virtual e-posters.
Categories:
Website: eventact.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to EventAct. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.