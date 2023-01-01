WebCatalog

webMOBI is a new generation AI-powered all-in-one event management software with an attendee CRM. It offers event apps, website, registration, live polls, survey, live maps, multi-event apps, lead generation services & attendee engagement. webMOBI helps you experience incredibly more elegant, simplified, and customizable mobile apps for events, festivals, enterprises, and university campuses. Our cutting-edge software is trusted by 100 brands worldwide for corporate events, conferences, trade shows, internal/external meetings & more. Check out our gamification, and more feature-rich platform where the event planners can engage their attendees at ease only with our Best Event App Builder -webMOBI.

Entertainment
Event Management Platforms
Event Registration and Ticketing Software

