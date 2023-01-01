WebCatalog

Website: eventmobi.com

EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event production, the EventMobi platform has been used by 10,000+ event planners in 72 countries since 2009. Whether you hold one event or hundreds, our event management platform streamlines your workflow so you spend less time managing technology and more time creating engaging event experiences for your attendees.

Categories:

Business
Event Management Platforms

