AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptable to all event types and enables event promotion to a vast audience. With more than 12 years of industry experience, AllEvents has become the platform of choice for over 20 million monthly event seekers who rely on it to discover an array of events.

Website: allevents.in

