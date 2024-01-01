Meetaway is a virtual event platform that makes it easy and simple for event organizers to bring their audience together, network, and build meaningful relationships. Meetaway helps your attendees meet the people they want to meet. hen setting up an event, organizers can set up matching criteria that reflects the goals of your event and audience, and attendees also can tell Meetaway who specifically they want to meet (or they want to avoid). Meetaway takes that information, makes best matches, and automatically rotates attendees for a series of 1:1 conversations. The user experience is linear and seamless and the set-up process is inuitive and simple. Through Meetaway, you can run standalone networking events or incorporate it as part of a larger virtual event or conference. Attendees prefer networking on Meetaway to in-person - come find out why!

Categories :

Website: meetaway.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Meetaway. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.