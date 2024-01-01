WebCatalog

Meetaway

Meetaway

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: meetaway.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Meetaway on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Meetaway is a virtual event platform that makes it easy and simple for event organizers to bring their audience together, network, and build meaningful relationships. Meetaway helps your attendees meet the people they want to meet. hen setting up an event, organizers can set up matching criteria that reflects the goals of your event and audience, and attendees also can tell Meetaway who specifically they want to meet (or they want to avoid). Meetaway takes that information, makes best matches, and automatically rotates attendees for a series of 1:1 conversations. The user experience is linear and seamless and the set-up process is inuitive and simple. Through Meetaway, you can run standalone networking events or incorporate it as part of a larger virtual event or conference. Attendees prefer networking on Meetaway to in-person - come find out why!

Categories:

Entertainment
Virtual Event Platforms

Website: meetaway.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Meetaway. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

ON24

ON24

on24.com

Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

zoho.com

BrightTALK

BrightTALK

brighttalk.com

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Liveform

Liveform

livestorm.co

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Run The World

Run The World

runtheworld.today

HeySummit

HeySummit

heysummit.com

Event Farm

Event Farm

eventfarm.com

You Might Also Like

Ultiplace

Ultiplace

ultiplace.com

Superevent

Superevent

superevent.com

Bettercast

Bettercast

bettercast.com.au

Deal Room Events Organizer

Deal Room Events Organizer

dealroomevents.com

Deal Room Events Participant

Deal Room Events Participant

dealroomevents.com

MeetingHand

MeetingHand

meetinghand.com

The Ticketing

The Ticketing

theticketing.co

Eventify

Eventify

eventify.io

LineUpr

LineUpr

lineupr.com

Brella

Brella

brella.io

Fourwaves

Fourwaves

fourwaves.com

Worksup

Worksup

worksup.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.