Website: botmaker.com

Botmaker is the most advanced conversational platform that allows you to give smart and fast answers to your customers in all digital channels. Build digital experiences with hybrid bots and live agents. Grow your business with automated solutions for chat commerce, customer service, and help desk operations. Through artificial intelligence and machine learning, the platform allows you to understand and anticipate your customers' needs and requests. We are WhatsApp Solution Providers and Messenger Partners.
Categories:
Productivity
Chatbots Software

