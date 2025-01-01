Top Aqua Security Alternatives

GitHub

GitHub

github.com

GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.

GitLab

GitLab

about.gitlab.com

GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.

Wiz

Wiz

wiz.io

Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.

HackerOne

HackerOne

hackerone.com

HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.

Cisco

Cisco

cisco.com

Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.

Red Hat

Red Hat

redhat.com

The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.

Sprinto

Sprinto

sprinto.com

Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console

cloud.redhat.com

The Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console is a management platform that helps users monitor and optimize resources across hybrid cloud environments.

Fastly

Fastly

fastly.com

Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.

Synack

Synack

synack.com

Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.

Pentera

Pentera

pentera.io

Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.

Pentest Tools

Pentest Tools

pentest-tools.com

Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.

Ethiack

Ethiack

ethiack.com

ETHIACK is an ethical hacking tool that identifies digital vulnerabilities and manages external attack surfaces to enhance cybersecurity for organizations.

Snyk

Snyk

snyk.io

Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.

Sophos Central

Sophos Central

sophos.com

Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.

Akamai

Akamai

akamai.com

Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.

Cymulate

Cymulate

cymulate.com

Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.

ExtraHop

ExtraHop

extrahop.com

ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.

Defendify

Defendify

defendify.com

Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.

Scribe Security

Scribe Security

scribesecurity.com

Scribe is a SaaS tool that manages software bill of materials (SBOM) for security assurance, facilitating collaboration between software producers and consumers.

Malcare

Malcare

malcare.com

MalCare is a security app for WordPress that offers automatic malware scans, instant removal, a real-time firewall, and website management features to protect against various online threats.

Qualys

Qualys

qualys.com

Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.

Intigriti

Intigriti

intigriti.com

Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.

YesWeHack

YesWeHack

yeswehack.com

YesWeHack connects organizations with cybersecurity experts to identify and resolve vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs and vulnerability disclosure management.

Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd

bugcrowd.com

Bugcrowd connects organizations with security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities in software through crowdsourced testing and bug bounty programs.

CyberSmart

CyberSmart

cybersmart.co.uk

CyberSmart enhances digital security for businesses, offering tools for protection against cyber threats and supporting certification for compliance standards.

Splunk

Splunk

splunk.com

Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.

HostedScan

HostedScan

hostedscan.com

HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.

Vanta

Vanta

vanta.com

Vanta streamlines security and compliance management for businesses, facilitating audits, monitoring controls, and integrating with third-party tools for various frameworks.

Patchstack

Patchstack

patchstack.com

Patchstack protects websites from plugin vulnerabilities through automated patching and real-time threat detection.

