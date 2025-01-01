Top Aqua Security Alternatives

GitHub
github.com
GitHub is a platform for hosting and collaborating on software development projects, offering version control, project management, and social coding features.
GitLab
about.gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based tool for managing code repositories, issue tracking, and CI/CD pipelines, supporting collaboration throughout the software development lifecycle.
Wiz
wiz.io
Wiz is a cloud security platform that enhances vulnerability management and security posture across cloud environments with agentless scanning and risk prioritization.
HackerOne
hackerone.com
HackerOne connects businesses with ethical hackers to identify and fix software vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
Red Hat
redhat.com
The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.
Sprinto
sprinto.com
Sprinto is a compliance management platform that automates security compliance processes, integrates with cloud services, and supports various regulatory frameworks.
Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console
cloud.redhat.com
The Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console is a management platform that helps users monitor and optimize resources across hybrid cloud environments.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Synack
synack.com
Synack is a platform that provides on-demand penetration testing services to enhance security by identifying vulnerabilities through automated and human testing.
Pentera
pentera.io
Pentera is an app for Automated Security Validation that helps organizations test and improve their cybersecurity by identifying and addressing vulnerabilities.
Pentest Tools
pentest-tools.com
Pentest Tools is a cloud-based app for security testing that identifies vulnerabilities in systems and web applications through automated and manual testing.
Ethiack
ethiack.com
ETHIACK is an ethical hacking tool that identifies digital vulnerabilities and manages external attack surfaces to enhance cybersecurity for organizations.
Snyk
snyk.io
Snyk is a developer security platform that helps identify and fix vulnerabilities in code, open source, containers, and cloud infrastructure.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
Cymulate
cymulate.com
Cymulate is a cybersecurity platform that simulates attacks to help organizations assess and strengthen their security defenses against evolving threats.
ExtraHop
extrahop.com
ExtraHop is a network analysis platform that monitors and secures networks through detection, performance management, and threat investigation.
Defendify
defendify.com
Defendify is a comprehensive cybersecurity platform that offers tools for threat detection, response, policy management, and employee training to enhance organizational security.
Scribe Security
scribesecurity.com
Scribe is a SaaS tool that manages software bill of materials (SBOM) for security assurance, facilitating collaboration between software producers and consumers.
Malcare
malcare.com
MalCare is a security app for WordPress that offers automatic malware scans, instant removal, a real-time firewall, and website management features to protect against various online threats.
Qualys
qualys.com
Qualys VMDR is a cybersecurity platform for risk-based vulnerability management, offering asset visibility, scanning, and threat research to enhance security and compliance.
Intigriti
intigriti.com
Intigriti connects organizations with a community of security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities, enhancing cybersecurity through collaborative testing programs.
YesWeHack
yeswehack.com
YesWeHack connects organizations with cybersecurity experts to identify and resolve vulnerabilities through bug bounty programs and vulnerability disclosure management.
Bugcrowd
bugcrowd.com
Bugcrowd connects organizations with security researchers to identify and report vulnerabilities in software through crowdsourced testing and bug bounty programs.
CyberSmart
cybersmart.co.uk
CyberSmart enhances digital security for businesses, offering tools for protection against cyber threats and supporting certification for compliance standards.
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk is a data platform for searching, monitoring, and analyzing machine-generated data to generate insights and improve operations across various sectors.
HostedScan
hostedscan.com
HostedScan offers 24/7 vulnerability scanning and alerts, integrating open-source tools for security assessments of IT assets, with management features for collaborative risk tracking.
Vanta
vanta.com
Vanta streamlines security and compliance management for businesses, facilitating audits, monitoring controls, and integrating with third-party tools for various frameworks.
Patchstack
patchstack.com
Patchstack protects websites from plugin vulnerabilities through automated patching and real-time threat detection.
