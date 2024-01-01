ACTouch Technologies is part of Indian Manufacturing eco-system. We designed our ERP based on problems found in Manufacturing Industry. We want to be the Number One Cloud Based Manufacturing ERP Software for MSME's in Asia. Our product helps the Business owners and Entrepreneurs in managing their Sales, Purchase. Production, Warranty, Cash management and Financial controls. ACTouch, our cloud ERP Solutions need not have any installation and configuration of application as its available over Internet and accessible by PC, Laptops, Smartphone, Tablets etc. Application is available 24 x 7, 365 days a year. So there is no downtime, no Virus or spam attacks, no HW and Software investments and this saves a lot of money to MSME's. Salient features of AcTouch product is as follows. 1. Core business modules: Invoices, Payments, Receipts, General ledger and Inventory modules 2. User Access Controls: You can decide who has to use what menus and controls. 3. Financial Controls: 4eye principle (Your clerk enters the enters the transaction and You can approve it). A total control of Financial matters 4. Single Sign-on: If you have more than one business, you can access them in a single login. No need for separate logins. 5. Dashboard with Financial and stock alerts, Ageing reports (who has to pay you and how much), Banks status reports. 6. Customised templates to each Supplier or Customer (You choose which templates for whom) 7. Inventory tracking to the batch level. 8. Multi currency transactions and invoices 9. Access from Mobile and Tablets (new feature will be released soon) 10. Indian GST compatible.

