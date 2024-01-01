iX ERP is an AI-powered multi-user ERP software that helps businesses of all sizes streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and grow their revenue. It is a comprehensive suite of modules that covers all core business processes, from financials and accounting to inventory management and manufacturing. iX ERP is offered as a fully managed cloud service, so businesses can get started quickly and easily without having to worry about IT infrastructure or maintenance.

Website: ixerp.net

