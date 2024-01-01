CentralBOS

CentralBOS

Website: cbos.com

At CBOS, we’re redefining what it means to modernize your accounting processes and systems by creating a real-time, valuable repository for critical financial data. Our comprehensive, cloud-based ERP system provides specialized, integrated modules for critical business functions including: * Inventory management * Financial management * CRM * Order management * HR and payroll * Field service management Compiling data from these business operations and accounting functions into one solution provides a reliable system of record for your team, enabling them to make better decisions with full visibility across each segment of the business. The CBOS ERP solution will support your accounting and operational needs with next-gen technology that integrates industry best practices for optimal results.
Categories:
Business
ERP Systems

