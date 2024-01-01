Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is available on-premises and as SaaS cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning). Epicor offers Business Management Platforms as industry-specific ERP solutions. Epicor Software Corporation innovates to incorporate newer technologies into the ERP system. For example, Epicor uses the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to connect machines with sensors and PLCs (programmable logic controllers) on the shop floor in its Advanced MES (manufacturing execution software) that seamlessly integrates with the Epicor ERP (and MRP) system. Epicor provides advanced omnichannel, including eCommerce, software for retailers.

Website: epicor.com

