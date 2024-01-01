OfficeBooks offers an easy to use, business management application for small and medium sized business. The OfficeBooks solution is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering which minimizes upfront and infrastructure costs without sacrificing functionality and performance. Our main product is OfficeBooks.com, a hosted business management application that provides users with tools to manage sales, contacts, purchasing, manufacturing, work orders and inventory control. Best of all, with OfficeBooks in the cloud your system is available anywhere; at the office, at home or on the road.

Website: officebooks.com

