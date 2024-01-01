Manu Online provides a specialist ERP solution for use by small and medium-sized companies in material supply and manufacturing. Established in 2000 we were one of the first online ERP companies. Features include manufacturing and inventory management, serial number tracking, lot tracking for end-to-end traceability, Open API, automation for higher transaction volume, multi-step routing, production planning and scheduling, real-time MRP, reporting tools and a growing channel partner network. Integrations with e-commerce and accountancy systems are available. Manu Online is a great fit for any manufacturer from any sector looking to utilise a powerful Cloud business application that was created to solve your day-to-day manufacturing challenges and to bring efficiency in the long run.

Website: manuonline.com

