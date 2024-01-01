Techo ERP is enterprise resource planning software. This product caters to small and medium-sized businesses in industries like manufacturing, retail, and professional services. The product features modules for accounting, inventory management, order management, and customer relationship management. Techo ERP provides role-based dashboards, customizable reporting, and workflow automation. The software has configurable approval processes and audit trails. Techo ERP integrates with popular third-party applications like payroll systems, ecommerce platforms, and payment gateways via APIs. Techo ERP requires an internet connection and web browser to access the cloud-based platform. The vendor provides 24/7 support via phone, email, and chat. Implementation services are available. Techo ERP meets regulatory compliance standards.

Website: techoerp.in

