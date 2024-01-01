Marketplace Software - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
AppDirect هو تطبيق مجاني قائم على الويب. فهو يتيح لك استخدام تطبيقات الأعمال وإدارتها في موقع واحد بسيط وآمن، ومن أي مكان.
استخدم Convictional لإطلاق سوق B2C أو B2B متعدد البائعين. نحن نمكّن تجار التجزئة والموزعين من الحصول على الموردين الخارجيين والتكامل معهم في السوق والشحن المباشر.
حول متجر التجارة الإلكترونية الخاص بك إلى سوق في دقائق! حقق نموًا بمقدار 10 أضعاف من خلال تأهيل 100 من البائعين وكسب العمولة على مبيعاتهم. أكمل مجموعة منتجاتك وكن رائدًا في الصناعة. المخزون صفر. تكلفة التسويق صفر. رأسا على عقب غير محدود. التثبيت على Shopify Shipturtle موثوق به من قبل أكثر من 1000 سو...
تعمل NuORDER على تغيير كيفية تعاون العلامات التجارية وتجار التجزئة للتسوق في الموسم والمجموعات القادمة، والوصول إلى بيانات المنتج في الوقت الفعلي والتخطيط للتشكيلات بشكل مرئي.
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker هي منصة تجارية رائدة متعددة البائعين تربط الشركاء التجاريين بسلاسة بغض النظر عن أنواع التكامل. تعمل حلولنا الحديثة على تمكين تجار التجزئة والعلامات التجارية من ربط منصة التجارة الخاصة بهم وتنسيقها وتنميتها للتحكم في تجربة عملائهم من خلال تسخير وتحليل بيانات الطرف الأول الحيوية، وتقليل مخ...
Labra هي أول منصة لإدارة التجارة السحابية الموزعة في العالم والتي تمكن بائعي التجزئة المستقلين والشركاء الاستشاريين من البيع المشترك بشكل أكثر كفاءة مع المتوسعين السحابيين، وتحقيق المزيد من الإيرادات من خلال الأسواق السحابية. تتيح منصة Labra اتباع نهج هندسي صفري لإدراج أعمالك في Cloud Marketplace ود...