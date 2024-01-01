الفئات

Marketplace Software - التطبيقات الأكثر شعبية

Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.

إرسال تطبيق جديد


AppDirect

AppDirect

appdirect.com

AppDirect هو تطبيق مجاني قائم على الويب. فهو يتيح لك استخدام تطبيقات الأعمال وإدارتها في موقع واحد بسيط وآمن، ومن أي مكان.

Convictional

Convictional

convictional.com

استخدم Convictional لإطلاق سوق B2C أو B2B متعدد البائعين. نحن نمكّن تجار التجزئة والموزعين من الحصول على الموردين الخارجيين والتكامل معهم في السوق والشحن المباشر.

Shipturtle

Shipturtle

shipturtle.com

حول متجر التجارة الإلكترونية الخاص بك إلى سوق في دقائق! حقق نموًا بمقدار 10 أضعاف من خلال تأهيل 100 من البائعين وكسب العمولة على مبيعاتهم. أكمل مجموعة منتجاتك وكن رائدًا في الصناعة. المخزون صفر. تكلفة التسويق صفر. رأسا على عقب غير محدود. التثبيت على Shopify Shipturtle موثوق به من قبل أكثر من 1000 سو...

NuORDER

NuORDER

nuorder.com

تعمل NuORDER على تغيير كيفية تعاون العلامات التجارية وتجار التجزئة للتسوق في الموسم والمجموعات القادمة، والوصول إلى بيانات المنتج في الوقت الفعلي والتخطيط للتشكيلات بشكل مرئي.

Arcadier

Arcadier

arcadier.com

Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...

Tradly

Tradly

tradly.app

Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...

Sellr Ecommerce

Sellr Ecommerce

sellr.com

Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.

Kreezalid

Kreezalid

kreezalid.com

Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.

BoxFox

BoxFox

boxfox.com

BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.

Sharetribe

Sharetribe

sharetribe.com

Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...

Logicbroker

Logicbroker

logicbroker.com

Logicbroker هي منصة تجارية رائدة متعددة البائعين تربط الشركاء التجاريين بسلاسة بغض النظر عن أنواع التكامل. تعمل حلولنا الحديثة على تمكين تجار التجزئة والعلامات التجارية من ربط منصة التجارة الخاصة بهم وتنسيقها وتنميتها للتحكم في تجربة عملائهم من خلال تسخير وتحليل بيانات الطرف الأول الحيوية، وتقليل مخ...

Labra

Labra

labra.io

Labra هي أول منصة لإدارة التجارة السحابية الموزعة في العالم والتي تمكن بائعي التجزئة المستقلين والشركاء الاستشاريين من البيع المشترك بشكل أكثر كفاءة مع المتوسعين السحابيين، وتحقيق المزيد من الإيرادات من خلال الأسواق السحابية. تتيح منصة Labra اتباع نهج هندسي صفري لإدراج أعمالك في Cloud Marketplace ود...

استكشاف

المنتجات

تنزيل

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of brands:

WebCatalog
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

إننا نستخدم ملفات تعريف الارتباط لتوفير مواقعنا الإلكترونية وتحسينها. يشير استخدامك لمواقعنا إلى موافقتك على ملفات تعريف الارتباط.

سياسة الخصوصية